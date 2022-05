Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as factors in a crash that injured five people in Lima Thursday evening. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 63 year old Robert A. Younts, of Lima, failed to stop in time while driving east on State Route 117, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 29 year old Ladasha L. Herring, who was stopped for a red light.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO