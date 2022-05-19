ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. City Council approves LAPD budget increase

By Eric Spillman
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146a9s_0fjecycH00

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved an amended version of the 2022-2023 mayor’s proposed budget, including an increase to the L.A. Police Department’s operating budget.

Kareen Wynter and Eric Spillman report for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on May 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

West Hollywood decries antisemitic messages on vehicles

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Multiple vehicles in the West Hollywood area have been seen displaying “messages of antisemitism” and “incidents of hate speech in the community” this weekend, city officials said Sunday. The city’s statement did not provide further details, and the Los Angeles...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

L.A. County extends mask mandate for public transit

With COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates climbing in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday that the mask mandate will be extended for all public transit and indoor transportation hubs in the county. Initially set to expire soon, L.A. County’s health officer order will continue to require masks for everyone aged 2 and older at places like airports, bus terminals, train and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

Ballona Creek homeless encampment continues to frustrate Del Rey residents

RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...
DEL REY, CA
KTLA

101 Freeway closed for 24 hours through downtown L.A.

A stretch of the 101 Freeway is closed Sunday through downtown Los Angeles for road restoration and reconstruction work. The closure began at 10 p.m. Saturday and will be completed by 10 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering announced. The 24-hour closure between State Route 60 and the 10 Freeway interchange is needed for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Had It With D.A George Gascon

Supervisor Kathryn Barger voiced her support to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision. “Learning that our D.A.’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anti-Semitic messaging vehicles pass through Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills and its local police department are reminding people it “strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms” after multiple vehicles with anti-Semitic messaging were spotted throughout the city on Saturday afternoon. Video courtesy: streetpeopleofbeverlyhills2.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#L A City Council#Lapd#Nexstar Media Inc
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood Unified County Administrator MIA

Hello Again- Here we go again- It seems more people are jumping ship. I recently received the following letter attached. It seems the CBO Mr. Guzman is now running as well !!!! To make matters worse other positions recently left as well, HR Risk Management Ms. Tiffany and also the Chief Operating person. Were these people run out? Where are they running? Are they just as sick and tired, as I am, of incompetent leaders??
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Rate of COVID 19 hospitalizations in LA County is on the rise

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as are the number of hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. Statewide figures show that more than 402 patients are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID 19. In Orange County, there were 118 individuals hospitalized, and in Riverside, 75. That seems to be the tread across the country as hospitalizations are up nationwide. More than 75 percent of the U.S. population lives in a "high" or "substantial risk" area with more than 100,000 people daily getting infected. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, says the actual case count is much higher. In response, Broadway is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Video captures firefighters kicking, punching homeless man at fire station

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating an incident captured on video in which firefighters at a fire station in Silver Lake beat and forcibly remove a transient who allegedly tried to break into the facility. “The department launched an internal investigation. Concurrently, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pico-Union DUI Checkpoint Results in Arrest

Pico Union, Los Angeles, CA: A DUI checkpoint held on Alvarado Street, cross of Olympic Boulevard, in the Pico-Union neighborhood of South Los Angeles, took place on Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. and will continue into early morning Sunday, May 22, according to a Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Sergeant on scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vnexplorer.net

Could this tough-on-crime billionaire be LA’s next mayor?

© Provided by The Guardian Photograph: Ringo Chiu/EPA. A billionaire real estate developer has spent more than $23m on his campaign to become Los Angeles’s next tough-on-crime mayor, and experts say his record-breaking investment is buying him a real chance at victory. Rick Caruso, a real estate magnate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
protocol.com

NFTokers and metaverse dispensaries: Inside the Crypto Cannabis Club

On a Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles, a group of high strangers gathered in a smoky, colorful venue less than a mile from Crypto.com Arena. The vibe was relaxed but excited, and the partygoers, many of whom were meeting each other for the very first time, greeted each other like old friends, calling each other by their Discord names. The mood was celebratory: The Crypto Cannabis Club, an NFT community for stoners, was gathering to celebrate the launch of its metaverse dispensary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Arrested In Santa Clarita, Found To Be In Local Narcotic Sales

Last week, the J-Team, while patrolling in Newhall, booked a man on several charges, latering finding him responsible for sales of narcotics to residents within the Santa Clarita Valley. Alejandro Rios was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Newhall Avenue and Pine Street in Newhall by the J-Team, according to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy