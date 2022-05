ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two were transported to a local hospital after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex in Elyria, according to the Elyria Fire Department. Elyria Police, Fire and EMS arrived at the apartment complex, located in the 200 block of Washington Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on May 23, according to officials.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO