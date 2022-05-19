ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s bestie Amy Schumer transforms into new sister ‘Kamy Kardashian’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

And then there were six —sisters! Kris Jenner ’s best-kept secret is out after Kim Kardashian ’s best friend Amy Schumer transforms into their new sister “Kamy Kardashian.” The actress, comedian, and author arrived at the 2022 Hulu Upfront dressed as her alter ego to present The Kardashians stars Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Schumer rocked a pair of light-washed baggy jeans and a light blue blazer over a brown bodysuit. She completed her look with sandals, oversized reflective sunglasses, and large gold hoops. Amy also donned a high ponytail and acrylic nails.

Amy Schumer transforms into new sister ‘Kamy Kardashian’

“Kamy Kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!,” Schumer captioned her Instagram post. “This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner.”

The comedian also shared a glimpse of her post-event look. “in the 2nd photo I have legally transitioned to sign the bounty Hunter I guess.”

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her husband, Travis Barker , make multiple appearances. The episodes also include Kim’s process of hosting Saturday Night Live .

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

