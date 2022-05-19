Suspect arrested, accused of shoving pregnant woman

UPDATE: Authorities say they have arrested the suspect.

—

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is seeking a suspect after cameras caught him shoving a pregnant woman.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:21 a.m. on Monday, April 11 near Villa and 11th Street.

Cameras caught the suspect walking up behind the victim, shoving her to the ground, and then running off.

Racine police said the woman gashed her head open and suffered other injuries. However, officials said the woman and her baby are doing well.

As far as police know, the victim does not know the suspect.

Officers are now searching for the suspect and are asking anyone who sees him or knows anything about the incident to contact Detective TJ Bodnar with the Racine Police Department at 635-7756 ext.7778.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip