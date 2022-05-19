ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Suspect arrested, accused of shoving pregnant woman

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Authorities say they have arrested the suspect.

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is seeking a suspect after cameras caught him shoving a pregnant woman.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:21 a.m. on Monday, April 11 near Villa and 11th Street.

Cameras caught the suspect walking up behind the victim, shoving her to the ground, and then running off.

Racine police said the woman gashed her head open and suffered other injuries. However, officials said the woman and her baby are doing well.

As far as police know, the victim does not know the suspect.

Officers are now searching for the suspect and are asking anyone who sees him or knows anything about the incident to contact Detective TJ Bodnar with the Racine Police Department at 635-7756 ext.7778.

Comments / 3

tjmk
3d ago

This 🤡 Need To Go To Prison And See What Shoving A Pregnant Woman Down Gets Him. I Hope He Is Caught Soon..

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield LensCrafters theft, 6 pairs of glasses worth $1,805

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate a man who stole glasses from LensCrafters. The theft happened on May 10 at the store on Bluemound Road. According to police, the man left the store without paying for $1,805 worth of glasses -- six pairs. He's described...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted car theft, reckless homicide; Milwaukee man gets 5 years

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 attempted car theft ended with one man dead. Lamont Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2021. The shooting happened near 40th and North the night...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 arrested in Wauwatosa, 'pulling on car door handles'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A concerned caller sent officers to the area near 107th and North in Wauwatosa Sunday, May 22. Police said officers responded just after 7 p.m. after learning of a group of individuals "pulling on car door handles." When the officers attempted to make contact with the individuals,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate 13-year-old girl shot overnight in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Sun., May 22, at around 1:18 a.m. The victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee female, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man wanted in killing of Racine mom arrested in Chicago

RACINE, Wis. — The man wanted in the killing of a Racine woman last month was arrested in Chicago Sunday morning. Terry Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in February with a claw hammer. Then, last month, he is suspected of returning to Racine and entering the home...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 teens, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The shootings left three people wounded. A double shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 6th and Concordia. A 46-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 16-year-old male juvenile from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman dead 2 weeks found in home, husband to face homicide charge

GREENFIELD, Wis. — WISN 12 has uncovered new details in the murder of a Greenfield woman. The medical examiner identified the victim Friday afternoon as Jamie Ward. The 50-year-old's body was discovered Wednesday at a home at 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle. "There were police cars all...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; striking another woman, infant

RACINE, Wis. - A 26-year-old Racine woman is accused of striking another woman and an infant following an argument in August 2021. The accused is Gabriella Govea – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm. Misdemeanor battery. Disorderly conduct.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence at 11th and Center in Racine

An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation. Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll update the story when we have more information.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Shots Fired at MPD Officers

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:09 p.m., MPD officers were in the area of the 3000 block of W. Brown Street. Officers were following up on a missing person investigation, when a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the officers and fled from the area. The officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle over the radio. No one was struck from the gunfire and none of the officers fired their weapon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: $1M bond for 3 men charged

MILWAUKEE - Three men charged in connection to a shooting near Water and Highland that injured 17 people made their initial court appearance Thursday, May 19 – cash bond for all three set at $1 million. Marquise Jackson, 24, has been in custody since the Friday shooting. "Here he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
