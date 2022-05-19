ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum is turning his children’s book into a movie, inspired by his daughter Everly

By Daniel Neira
Channing Tatum is turning his children’s book into a movie! The Hollywood star who is getting ready for the new installment of ‘Magic Mike,’ has announced that his New York Times bestseller ‘The One and Only Sparkella’ will be adapted into a live-action film.

And while the upcoming project does not have a title yet, an official logline for the story has been released. Variety reported that the story will “take on the magic of Sparkella that sees a father and his daughter fall headlong into the infinitely surprising world of her imagination.”

The actor will be starring in the feature film, however the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed, with the book being inspired by t he relationship Tatum has with his 8-year-old daughter Everly and “being herself in the real world.”

Channing has been open about his parenthood journey, previously revealing that he was afraid of becoming a single father.

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad,” he shared, explaining that all he “really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do.”

The fan-favorite book teaches readers the value of self-love and self-acceptance, with a second book ‘The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan’ on the way, published on May 31, 2022.

