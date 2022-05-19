ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

By The Associated Press
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMZSf_0fjecMW100

Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

The mother-daughter duo's final tour together was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.

The tour will make a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 28, 2022.

A final stop of the tour has been added in their home state of Kentucky with a show in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Oct. 29 with Hill as the special guest.

"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna Judd said in a statement Thursday.

McBride will open the show on select nights.

The Grammy-winning Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned three decades. The red-headed duo combined the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, scoring hit after hit in the 1980s. The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,“Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,“Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the family said they lost Naomi Judd to “the disease of mental illness.”

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton, Vince Gill + More Honor Naomi Judd at Private Memorial Service

Friends, family and fellow country singers gathered together to honor Naomi Judd's life at a private service on Saturday (May 7) in Nashville. Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs and more joined Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd in remembering their mother during an invitation-only service at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
CinemaBlend

After Active Investigation, American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Has Been Arrested

Laine Hardy, the winner of American Idol Season 17, was arrested on April 29 after being accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room. Louisiana State University police reportedly opened an investigation April 7 after a student at the university discovered the device and told police she believed her ex-boyfriend Hardy had put it there. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 28.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd’s Longtime Friend Ann Wilson Recalls Her Favorite Memories With the Country Star

More dedications have come in. The latest to share their thoughts on Naomi Judd is Ann Wilson, friend and lead singer for Heart. Wilson talked with Entertainment Tonight about the passing of her friend, Naomi. The country music legend and newly inducted Hall of Famer died to the shock of many in the industry as well as fans. The 76-year-old was battling mental illness.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#The Judds#Appalachian
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her ‘Fragile’ Final Days in Emotional Tribute: She ‘Never Met a Stranger’

A fitting tribute. Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, talked about the country singer's legacy while recalling her final days in an emotional speech. "Naomi never met a stranger," the singer, 76, said while honoring his late wife at CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time memorial service on Sunday, May 15. "Much to my displeasure, […]
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Judd daughters honor their 'salty single mama,' shout out their family therapist, announce Judds tour will go on at public Naomi Judd memorial

On Sunday afternoon, CMT aired “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration,” the live, commercial-free public memorial for the Judds’ icon, who died by suicide on April 30. Country stars like Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Martina McBride, Jamey Johnson, and Little Big Town performed and/or spoke onstage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, while celebrity friends like Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon, and Salma Hayek sent video messages celebrating the 76-year-old singer’s life and legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Crystal Gayle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Bill Gatzimos (m. 1971-present) Kids/Children Name: Catherine and Christos Gatzimos. Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer. Crystal Gayle is an American country music singer, songwriter, and producer. She gained fame in 1977 after she released her cross-over hit Don’t Make my Brown Eyes Blue. She was initially signed to the same record label as her sister, Lorretta, but she left the record after it failed to work out. She was one of the successful crossover artists of the 70s and 80s. Her very long hair goes hand in hand with her name.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy