Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem State debuts new race car for Rajah Caruth

By Tolly Carr
 3 days ago

Winston-Salem State student and professional race car driver Rajah Caruth will have the ride of a lifetime on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Caruth will pilot a WSSU themed race car in the ARCA Menard’s series General Tire 150 next weekend. He is currently tied for the points lead in the series after a career high second place finish last weekend at Kansas.

This will be the second time that Caruth has driven an HBCU themed race car in a NASCAR sanctioned event. In April Virginia State University sponsored a car for Caruth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

The 150 mile/100 lap race starts at 6pm next Friday night. The race kicks off the Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte. WSSU is sponsoring an alumni tailgate before the race at Gate 6 and there will be a dedicated WSSU section in the stands for the race.

Proud Moment

This is a proud moment for the University with Caruth being a member of the motorsports management degree program. WSSU is the first and only HBCU to have a motorsports management program, which began in 2007.

“I learned the importance of HBCUs at an early age. My father went to an HBCU and is currently serving as a professor at Howard University, so I’ve been exposed to a culture and support system that is like no other. Being in WSSU’s Motorsports Management allows me to learn while doing what I love,” said Caruth.

The No. 6 WSSU car has the WSSU Rams mascot and school letters boldly painted across the hood as well as the rear quarter panels. The school colors are interwoven across the car with the door panels highlighted in red.

Rajah Caruth is tied with Rev Racing teammate Nick Sanchez with 155 points accumulated so far this season. Caruth finished second behind Sanchez last week, although he led him earlier in the race. This time around Caruth might get his first career win while representing his school. That would be a sweet moment in victory lane.

The race will be televised live on FS1 at 6pm EST.

The post Winston-Salem State debuts new race car for Rajah Caruth appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 8

