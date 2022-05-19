ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Jimbo Fisher blasts Nick Saban over claims of paying recruits

By Tim Kephart
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
At this point, it's safe to say University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M University head coach Jimbo Fisher won't be exchanging pleasantries the next time they meet.

It all started when Saban, arguably one of the greatest college football coaches in history, took aim at Texas A&M and their historically good signing class on Wednesday night.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told an audience in Birmingham, Alabama. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Saban went on to talk about a school's collective that helps pool resources to offer deals to potential athletes and also took aim at Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders over a player he recruited.

"I mean, Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to the school," Saban said. "It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it. I mean, these guys at Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, it's in the newspaper. The guy tells you how he's doing it."

Coach Jimbo Fisher called an impromptu press conference Thursday morning and didn't just return fire, he dropped a proverbial bomb on the Alabama head coach, calling the comments, "despicable."

"It's despicable that a reputable head coach comes out and says this when he doesn't get his way," Fisher said. "The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen is ridiculous when he's not on top. And the parity in college football he's talking about, go talk to his assistant coaches (which Fisher was at one time), go talk to coaches who coach for him, you'll find out all the parity."

Fisher was nowhere near done though.

"Some people think they're god. Go dig into how god did his deal, you may find out a lot of things about a guy you don't want to know," Fisher said through visible frustration. "We build him up to be the czar of football; go dig into his past or anyone who's ever coached with him. You'll find out anything you've ever wanted to find out about what he does and how he does it."

Fisher said Saban has called him since the comments were made, but Jimbo said he didn't and won't take the call.

Needless to say, if you can get a ticket to the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game in Tuscaloosa this October, you're going to see some good, old-fashioned hate.

tdalabamamag.com

Bo Scarbrough has breakout outing in victory for Birmingham Stallions

Bo Scarbrough is the biggest name on the Birmingham Stallions, and the United States Football League (USFL) saw him put on a show versus the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Scarbrough, an Alabama football alum, won two College Football Playoff National Championships under Nick Saban in 2015 and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Has Scheduled Another Major Visit

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning has another visit scheduled with one of his top college options: the Texas Longhorns. Manning will reportedly visit Austin the weekend of June 17-19, per On3 Sports' Inside Texas. The Manning Passing Academy will take place one week before this visit. While Manning hasn't...
AUSTIN, TX
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: 4-Star DE Yhonzae Pierre feels Nick Saban will put him where he needs to be

Yhonzae Pierre is the latest addition to Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class, and he feels Nick Saban will put him in a great position in the future. Touchdown Alabama recently caught up with the four-star recruit to discuss what he brings to the table and his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The full video feature can be streamed below.
themadisonrecord.com

Alivia Urrutia Ranks No. 1 In Alabama As A Seventh Grade Track Star

MADISON- She’s fast. She’s smart. She’s an artist. She has a tremendous future ahead of her. All of these accolades are well deserved for 13-year old Alivia Urrutia who has received attention as being ranked the No. 1 seventh grade runner in Alabama in the 400-meter race in both the indoor and outdoor 2021-2022 seasons.
MADISON, AL
famuathletics.com

SWAC ANNOUNCES BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDINGS AND OPENING ROUND MATCH-UPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced seedings and opening round match-ups for the upcoming 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament slated to be held May 25-29 at Regions Field in Downtown Birmingham. Alabama State clinched the Eastern Division #1 seed after completing regular season play with a 21-8 league record.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Half Shell Oyster House opening new Alabama location

Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
PELHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
