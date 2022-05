SAN ANGELO, TX — The sentencing date and location for former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez has been set for July 18 at 1 p.m. at the US Courthouse, 33 E Twohig, San Angelo. Vasquez has since changed lawyers and his new lawyer wants to know why Vasquez was remanded into the custody of the US Marshals instead of being released on bond following his conviction on March 24 of bribery and three counts of honest mail services fraud. Vasquez has been held in the Terry County Jail in Brownfield since his jury trial’s conclusion in Lubbock on March 24.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO