Sunny Hostin Rips Republicans Opposing Domestic Terrorism Bill: They 'Welcome White Supremacists'

 3 days ago
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Sunny Hostin took the GOP to task Thursday morning as she blasted Republicans for voting against a domestic terrorism bill in the wake of the shooting in Buffalo, New York. Though some of her co-hosts were confused by the party-line vote, Hostin...

RD Mercer
3d ago

😜😜😜😜 Hostin doesn't understand the demorat bill has nothing to do with domestic terrorism and everything to do with Orwellian fascist control by government. The bill is in direct opposition to the 1st Amendment and a step toward abolishing it.

Virginia Swanson
2d ago

I did not read this article, did not have to! This woman a piece of Democrat work! Thinks her opinions are gospel! She thinks Republicans are the expository of terrorism. There is ample evidence to prove that domestic terrorists can also be Democrats! What!!?? No way!!!, Well yes way!!! Just as there are radicals on the right, there are perhaps even more on the left!!

Stabby McGutya
3d ago

Her tale of woe is boring... We remember her Jussie Smollett moment . Dont you. At her beach house??? A woman in the press oddly in the world of smart phones and cameras didnt think to film her lie??? Well,Pepperidge farms remembers.

The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Primetimer

Ex-Trumper Stephanie Grisham Admits She'd Vote Democrat Against an 'Extremist' Republican

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Stephanie Grisham's transformation from Trump press secretary to never-Trump Republican is officially complete. Tuesday morning on The View, Grisham admitted she would "vote down-ballot Democrat" if faced with an "extremist" Republican candidate who would be harmful to the country at large. "That's one convert!" replied a beaming Joy Behar. "One at a time."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Rep. Jordan subpoena takedown: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former NCAA wrestling champion, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, was finally subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Select Committee. They wish to question him about his many conversations with Coup-Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump on Jan. 6, as well as many tag team meets he took part in plotting to takedown the election of President Joe Biden.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan calls Trump endorsement 'most powerful' endorsement in US history

Rep. Jim Jordan underscored the power of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump Wednesday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: Would the Disinformation Governance Board have fact-checked the Democrat witness today who came in front of our committee and said men can get pregnant and have an abortion? We'll never know, Sean. I'm almost saddened by this because I wish they would have maybe waited a day before they disbanded this board so we could see exactly what Nina Jankowicz would have said to that ridiculous statement made in the Judiciary Committee today by the Democrat witness.
POTUS
