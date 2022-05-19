ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Best Way to Smoke Brisket According to Texas Pitmasters

By Taylor Tobin
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask any Texan, and they'll proudly tell you that the Lone Star State is THE barbecue center of the United States. While Texas grillmasters make stellar ribs, sausages, and pulled pork, Texas BBQ is most famous for one particular dish: smoked brisket. This thick cut comes from the breast and pectorals...

www.wideopeneats.com

Wide Open Eats

The Best Austin Brisket Spots, Including a Few Local Secrets

The state of Texas as a whole takes enormous pride in its barbecue, but Central Texas-home to the city of Austin and the surrounding Texas Hill Country-has made an especially strong impression on the national BBQ conversation. This region's particular specialty is smoked brisket, a cut of beef from the cow's chest and pectoral area that was once discarded by butchers but is now lauded by barbecue enthusiasts for its juicy, tender texture and rich flavor. Austin, the Lone Star capital, is a particular hotspot for top-notch BBQ joints that specialize in brisket, and we've rounded up 11 of the absolute best within city limits, listed in geographic order from north to south.
AUSTIN, TX
Wide Open Eats

How To Trim Brisket the Right Way, According to Experts

When it comes to smoking a brisket like a true Texan pitmaster, one key step involves trimming away some (but not all) of the excess fat. It's possible to smoke a brisket without trimming it first, but you'll leave yourself with a messy slicing job when it's time to serve, and significant amounts of fat dripping on the smoker flames can pose a fire hazard. That's why the trimming process is essential for flavorful and tender brisket. We've got a comprehensive how-to, courtesy of owner and pitmaster Blaine Cooper of B. Cooper BBQ in Austin, TX, co-owner and pitmaster Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis in Austin, TX, and co-owner and pitmaster Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ in Houston, TX. Here's how to trim brisket the right way, according to the pros.
AUSTIN, TX
Wide Open Eats

The Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Every BBQ-Lover Needs to Visit

The Lone Star State is known for many things, from its cowboys to its live music to its hot temperatures. One of the most essential parts of Texas is its BBQ, and you'd be hard pressed to find a state with more mouthwatering BBQ joints and talented pit masters. Although there's a limitless number of well-loved and smoky BBQ restaurants, we've narrowed it down to 10 of the very best to help our fellow barbecue lovers experience all that Texas has to offer.
TEXAS STATE
Wide Open Eats

H-E-B's True Texas BBQ Proves The Best BBQ Is From A Grocery Store

Who would have thought that some of Texas's best BBQ was found in a grocery store? There's no surprise that Texans have a love for both barbecue and H-E-B, so it just makes sense to marry them together. And now with nineteen locations of True Texas BBQ across the state serving up chopped brisket sandwiches and peach cobbler, there's no reason why you shouldn't be enjoying a fantastic dinner during your weekly grocery trip.
TEXAS STATE
Wide Open Eats

Southern Jewish Food Combines Regional Flavors with Cultural Preparations

The phenomenon of not having a large Jewish community was not unique to me. While places in the East such as New York and Pittsburgh have large established Jewish communities, I've always wondered how Jews like myself found community in the South. I currently reside in Austin, Texas, where the word, "brisket" means barbecue and not the oven-roasted dish usually served on Shabbat. I wanted to dive deeper into the intersection of the Southern Jewish communities and their food. The South is known for several regional styles, like Cajun, Creole, and soul food. But where does traditional Jewish fare fit?
AUSTIN, TX
Wide Open Eats

Best BBQ to Order Online

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you love barbecue, you know that real barbecue is hard to come by. Whether that means you're loyal to the sweet, molasses flavor of Kansas City BBQ but live in Florida, or the closest place to your house doesn't smoke ribs to your satisfaction -- if you don't have access to what you like, you might as well not have access to any BBQ at all. Luckily, brisket and pork can now be added to the endless list of "things you can now get delivered to your house," because it's easy to order BBQ online for your next summer cookout. And we're talking the really good stuff -- you can get it from real deal places like the Franklin Barbecue in Austin, or you can make your own with places that deliver cuts like Wagyu-grade American brisket right to your doorstep. We've scoured the web to find the best options for you and your family: and found all the best BBQ around, from Texas to Missouri and every type of meat from pork to sausage.
AUSTIN, TX
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

