The Best Way to Smoke Brisket According to Texas Pitmasters

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you love barbecue, you know that real barbecue is hard to come by. Whether that means you're loyal to the sweet, molasses flavor of Kansas City BBQ but live in Florida, or the closest place to your house doesn't smoke ribs to your satisfaction -- if you don't have access to what you like, you might as well not have access to any BBQ at all. Luckily, brisket and pork can now be added to the endless list of "things you can now get delivered to your house," because it's easy to order BBQ online for your next summer cookout. And we're talking the really good stuff -- you can get it from real deal places like the Franklin Barbecue in Austin, or you can make your own with places that deliver cuts like Wagyu-grade American brisket right to your doorstep. We've scoured the web to find the best options for you and your family: and found all the best BBQ around, from Texas to Missouri and every type of meat from pork to sausage.

