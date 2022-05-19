How to help Taylor County fire victims

( KTAB/KRBC ) – While the Mesquite Heat Fire continues to burn in Taylor County Thursday, many citizens in the surrounding areas are left wondering how they can help victims who have lost their homes or been displaced.

Mayor Anthony Williams confirmed an estimated 27 homes have already been destroyed by the fire, which has burned at least 5,000 acres in south Taylor County.

The United Way of Abilene says that physical donations aren’t needed at this time, and citizens are asked to avoid the area, but anyone who wishes to help can make a monetary donation to the Community Foundation of Abilene’s Fire Relief Funds .

Anyone who needs help is asked to call 2-1-1 for information regarding the fire or they can visit www.unitedwayabilene.org/bigcountryvoad

For immediate food and shelter, fire evacuees are welcome to go to Beltway South.

Those helping to provide resources, including fire department wanting to assist with the fight, are asked to go to the Precinct 1 Barn in View, which is serving as a staging area.

BigCountryHomepage is keeping an updated list of evacuations and r oad closures here, and follow this link for a map of the Mesquite Heat Fire’s current spread.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.