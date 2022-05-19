Jamestown man killed in crash involving farm tractor

HANOVER, N.Y. — A man is dead after a crash involving a pickup and a tractor.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 76-year-old Samuel E. Restivo of Jamestown died from the serious injuries he suffered in a crash May 15.

Investigators said Restivo was driving a farm tractor on the shoulder of Alleghany Road in Hanover. They said 75-year-old Arthur R. Zynda of South Dayton didn’t see the tractor and rear-ended it.

The impact caused Restivo to be thrown from the tractor. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Deputies ticketed Zynda for unsafe passing.