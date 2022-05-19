ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man killed in crash involving farm tractor

By Heidi Schmidt
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTHIx_0fjeYhvK00

HANOVER, N.Y. — A man is dead after a crash involving a pickup and a tractor.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 76-year-old Samuel E. Restivo of Jamestown died from the serious injuries he suffered in a crash May 15.

Investigators said Restivo was driving a farm tractor on the shoulder of Alleghany Road in Hanover. They said 75-year-old Arthur R. Zynda of South Dayton didn’t see the tractor and rear-ended it.

The impact caused Restivo to be thrown from the tractor. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Deputies ticketed Zynda for unsafe passing.

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Man Presumed Dead Following Canoeing Accident In Kennedy

KENNEDY – A man visiting friends at a rural Chautauqua County town is presumed deceased following a tragic canoeing accident along a popular waterway. On Sunday afternoon, a group of four friends took to the Conewango Creek near Kennedy in two canoes. “After a day of hanging out together...
KENNEDY, NY
2 On Your Side

Man dies in Genesee County motorcycle crash

BYRON, N.Y. — A Monroe County man riding a motorcycle crashed on Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Andrew Hale of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday, 60-year-old Thomas Hankey from Hilton was traveling east on North Byron Road with three other motorcyclists when he left the road.
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Starting Eastside Vehicle Fire

JAMESTOWN – A 48-year-old Jamestown man is accused of starting a vehicle fire on the city’s eastside. The Jamestown Fire and Police Departments responded to an eastside establishment around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, NY
Jamestown, NY
Accidents
City
South Dayton, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Hanover, NY
Hanover, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Hilton man dies after motorcycle veers off road

BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a Hilton, N.Y. man has died after his motorcycle veered off the road and crashed in the Town of Byron. Genesee County dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday of a motorcycle crash on Byron Holley Road in the Town of Byron. A man in his 60s […]
chautauquatoday.com

Faulty Electrical Cord Sparks House Fire in Town of Pomfret

Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a house fire Saturday evening just outside the Village of Fredonia. Crews from Fredonia responded to 4548 Van Buren Road just after 7:45 PM and received assistance from East Dunkirk, West Dunkirk, Sheridan, Forestville, Brocton, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, County Fire Police, and County EMS. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord within the residence. One citizen was treated at the scene, and one firefighter was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Electrical Issue Sparks Chautauqua County House Fire

POMFRET – An electrical issue sparked a northern Chautauqua County house fire on Saturday night. Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at 4548 Van Buren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team later responded to determine the fire’s...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
YourErie

Police investigating Sunday night stabbing in downtown Erie

Police are investigating a reported stabbing in downtown Erie Sunday night. According to police, it happened in the area of Perry Square. Police say the victim walked away from the scene before police and rescue crews caught up with that person in the area of State and West 10th streets. That person was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
WETM 18 News

Man with 8 outstanding warrants arrested in Savona

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) — State police out of Bath made an arrest on Saturday of a man with multiple warrants out on him. According to police, Devin Twist was seen walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona. Police were aware of Twist’s warrants, but upon approach, Twist fled from troopers on foot. Troopers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourErie

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WHEC TV-10

K-9 unit 'Bobby' finds wanted criminal with 8 warrants

SAVONA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A New York State Police K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a wanted criminal on Saturday. Troopers identified a man walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist. Known to have several active warrants, troopers approached him. Twist then fled...
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Almost Hitting Patrol Car, Found With Drugs, Gun

JAMESTOWN – A 23-year-old Celoron man is facing a slew of charges after almost hitting a Jamestown Police patrol car. Following a search, officers allegedly recovered drugs and weapons. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department stopped a vehicle, driven by Jonathan Dejesus Godineaux, in the area of West Third...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man was charged after allegedly fleeing police and ultimately crashing into a stop sign on Thursday. Officers attempted to make a vehicle stop on a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, for having the wrong license plate on it. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Verrett, officers...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found in Lake Erie after Search Dies

The missing three-year-old Erie boy who was found in Lake Erie following a search Saturday has died, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were called to Northview Dr. in Harborcreek Township just after 5 p.m. to assist Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Coast Guard and other volunteers in finding the child.
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Shut Down By Police After Shooting

Police in Buffalo have shut down a popular spot for Mexican food downtown due to a shooting this weekend and several other violent incidents. The recent 'cease fire' in local gun violence came to an end as two people were shot outside of Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant. Three people were arrested. The shooting took place just after 2 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy