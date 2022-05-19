ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Rep. Sabo to launch state Senate campaign this weekend

By Compiled by Michelle Graves
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — State Rep. Terry J. Sabo will launch his campaign for state senator in the newly drawn 32nd senate district this weekend in Manistee. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ramsdell Inn, located at 399 River St. in Manistee, with the suggested...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 1

UPMATTERS

Deadline nears for Whitmer’s OK of Muskegon Co. casino

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has less than a month to approve the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians casino project. The tribe has worked on the project for more than 12 years. If approved, the now vacant Great Lakes Downs racetrack will soon be home to a 70,000 square-foot casino and a 220-room hotel.
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids residents attend neighborhood summit centered around ‘resident voice and racial equity’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- “Racism actually, literally, makes us sick,” Marijata C. Daniel-Echols, the keynote speaker for the annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit said Saturday at Grand Valley State University. Daniel-Echols, a program officer for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in Battle Creek, spoke during a multimedia presentation on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Changing of Leadership Coming to Michigan West Coast Chamber

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – It was called the Holland Area Chamber of Commerce when Jane Clark was named its new president on May 20, 2004. On September 1, 2022, she will leave the leadership post in what is now called the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce.
HOLLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Senior center calendar of events May 23-27

The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for May 23-27 and beyond. Project FRESH. The Manistee County Council on Aging will be distributing...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Flood victims fight to have their day in court

There are about 1,000 pending lawsuits following in the aftermath of the dam failures in Midland and Gladwin counties that are being represented by 25 law firms. Two years later, it's unclear when area residents will have their day in court. “This is a complete travesty," said attorney Ven Johnson,...
MIDLAND, MI
go955.com

AUDIO: Governor Whitmer reacts to Republican tax cut proposal during Southwest MI visit

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she plans to torpedo the latest Republican tax cut plan for the same reason she vetoed the first one. The bill would return $2.5-billion in federal Covid relief money directly to taxpayers. The bill, which was fast-tracked Thursday, May 19, with little debate would slightly reduce the tax rate, raise the exemption, and give disabled veterans and parents a break. The Republicans could not muster enough votes to give it immediate effect.
PORTAGE, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Women Who Care group donates to Habitat for Humanity

MANISTEE — For a few families in Manistee County, getting a much needed ramp installed has just gotten more affordable. The 100 Women Who Care Manistee County group selected Habitat for Humanity of Manistee County as the recipient of its April donation. "It was a difficult choice," said Judy...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Introducing the Michigan Golden Gloves 2022 state champions

The Michigan Golden Gloves Tournament hosted its state championship bouts Saturday night at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker. Check out the champions by weight class below, including results from their fights. Open champs will advance to the Aug. 15-20 National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Okla. ELITE NOVICE.
Huron Daily Tribune

Osceola County Community Foundation Auction raises $20,000

OSCEOLA COUNTY — After a two-year hiatus, Osceola County Community Foundation’s Annual Auction returned on May 6 at the Olde Mill Venue in Marion. The event raised more than $20,000 to support the Community Foundation’s work and grantmaking in Osceola County. “We were excited to bring back...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies. Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test. The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan Golden Gloves update: Here’s who won Friday’s state semifinal bouts

Amateur boxers throughout Michigan took another step towards a state championship Friday night. The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted the Michigan Golden Gloves Tournament semifinal round, with the finals scheduled for today, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. Open division state champions will advance to the Aug. 15-20 National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Okla.
UPI News

Damaging tornado tears through northern Michigan

Heavy damage has been reported in Gaylord, Mich., after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted in the area. A tornado warning was initially issued at 3:38 p.m. for Antrim and Otsego counties in Michigan, which included the city of Gaylord. About 10 minutes later, the tornado warning for...
GAYLORD, MI

