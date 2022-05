CINCINNATI — A high school senior critically injured by a suspected impaired driver is out of the hospital. Nicole Bell, 17, was flown to UC Medical Center following a crash on U.S. 52 in Pierce Township on April 30. A driver, reported to be driving recklessly prior to the crash, hit her and caused her to lose control and leave the roadway. Investigators said the driver kept going but was stopped by police.

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO