The West Seattle Garden Tour is June 26th; just four weeks away! Our gardeners are working hard to ensure their masterpieces look their absolute best. Are you ready, too?. Don't forget: every person attending the tour will need to present their own ticket book for admission at each garden. Ticket books are not sold at the gardens, so we encourage you to purchase your tickets soon. Check out your options:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO