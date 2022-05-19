DHHR Dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had three more COVID deaths over the weekend, and 2,501 active cases in the latest report. Also Monday, COVID hospitalizations in the state were at 152, with 23 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. There were four pediatric cases, with two in intensive care.
ROANOKE — Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, was honored last week by the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association with its annual leadership award. Weld received the award at the WVBHPA’s annual “Senior Leaders Conference” held at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia. During...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The winner of the seat in the new two-county House of Delegates District 88 now depends on the results of Tuesday’s ballot recount in Mineral County. With only four votes difference between candidates Rick Hillenbrand of Hampshire County and Keith Funkhouser of Mineral County,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. May 22, 1947: Supreme Court Justice Margaret “Peggy” Workman was born in Charleston. In the election of November 1988, she became...
CHARLESTON — When voters head to the polls in November for the general election, they will be asked to weigh in on four potential amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. In addition to a measure that would give the West Virginia Legislature authority over the decisions of the State...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- Recognizing excellence in students and nurturing the character traits of selflessness, commitment and dedication to others, the Aubrey Stewart Project recently recognized its 2022 scholarship winners, celebrating Averi Smith and Alex Stanislawczyk and their families. “If somebody is doing something good, we need to point...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With schools letting out in the next few weeks, there are plenty of options in the area for kids looking for something to do this summer. Harrison County Parks and Recreation is holding a daily parks program starting next month. “Beginning on June 21,...
CHARLESTON — Fewer than 23% of registered voters in West Virginia participated in the May 10 primary election, according to information based on unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. While the state has 1,135,647 registered voters, only 258,077 voters cast ballots. This includes ballots cast in-person...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Prior to the season, Coach Craig Rotruck and the Potomac State Lady Cats softball team had as their ultimate goal reaching the NJCAA World Series in Oxford, Alabama,. Well, they’ve made it, not just in terms of qualifying, but as of Sunday, they have arrived...
Because of a loss of population, West Virginia is losing a congressional seat in the House of Representatives. But after the May 10 primary, West Virginia may have lost even more with the defeat of veteran lawmaker David McKinley, leaving the West Virginia delegation with an apparent lack of significant clout.
