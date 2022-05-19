ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

DHHR Dashboard

By West Virginia Department of Health, Human Resources
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West...

COVID hospitals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had three more COVID deaths over the weekend, an…
CHARLESTON, WV
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The winner of the seat in the new two-county House of Delegates Di…
KEYSER, WV
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. May 22, 1947: Supreme Court Justice Margaret “Peggy” Workman was born in Charleston. In the election of November 1988, she became...
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia's Aubrey Stewart Project honors Smith, Stanislawczyk

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- Recognizing excellence in students and nurturing the character traits of selflessness, commitment and dedication to others, the Aubrey Stewart Project recently recognized its 2022 scholarship winners, celebrating Averi Smith and Alex Stanislawczyk and their families. “If somebody is doing something good, we need to point...
KEYSER, WV
West Virginia primary election deemed a success, despite low turnout

CHARLESTON — Fewer than 23% of registered voters in West Virginia participated in the May 10 primary election, according to information based on unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. While the state has 1,135,647 registered voters, only 258,077 voters cast ballots. This includes ballots cast in-person...
ELECTIONS
West Virginia's Potomac State readies for World Series in Alabama

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Prior to the season, Coach Craig Rotruck and the Potomac State Lady Cats softball team had as their ultimate goal reaching the NJCAA World Series in Oxford, Alabama,. Well, they’ve made it, not just in terms of qualifying, but as of Sunday, they have arrived...
KEYSER, WV
Mountain State appears to be election's biggest loser

Because of a loss of population, West Virginia is losing a congressional seat in the House of Representatives. But after the May 10 primary, West Virginia may have lost even more with the defeat of veteran lawmaker David McKinley, leaving the West Virginia delegation with an apparent lack of significant clout.
ELECTIONS

