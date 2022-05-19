These Bluegrass Pickers Will Melt Your Face Off With Fantastic Cover Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Hit, “Call Me The Breeze”

One of my all time favorite Lynyrd Skynyrd songs has to be “Call Me The Breeze,” off their iconic 1974 Second Helping album, which boasted hits like “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “The Ballad Of Curtis Loew.”

Originally written and recorded by J. J. Cale, it first appeared on his 1972 debut album, Naturally.

But I think I’d give just about anything to go back in time, and witness Ronnie Van Zant and the band play this one live and in person. Although that opportunity will never come about, we can thank these guys, Dave Maybee and Peter Skandera, for putting together one of the best renditions of the song I’ve seen to date.

With Maybee on the vocals, bass, dobro, and mandolin, and Skandera on the banjo and harmonica, the duo created a face melting bluegrass cover of the song, bringing a whole new sound that I’m 1,000% here for.

I think it’s safe to say that ol’ Ronnie would be more than proud to see these two carrying the legacy of the song by transforming it into their own.