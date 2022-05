Subscribe to The Point to invite us into your inbox with the most important Florida news from Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Micanopy and Wacahoota lynching victims memorialized with soil collection ceremony. “Henry Hinson was lynched and hung from a cedar tree near the Micanopy town center where his lifeless body hung from the tree from sunup to sundown for all the residents to see. He allegedly shot and killed a prominent white man in town. The Micanopy-Wacahoota Community Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and the Alachua County Community Remembrance Project, held a soil collection ceremony on Saturday at the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center to honor Hinson and three other lynching victims in Micanopy and Wacahoota.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO