ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Studio Session : Christian Yeager

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can catch Christian Yeager at Artsfest in Harrisburg and on the Froggy Free Stage...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

One Hundred Nights of Taps

One hundred nights of taps is back for their 6th year of honoring those who have served our nation. Enjoy the sound of the classic song each evening in Gettysburg from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Where people in Harrisburg are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Harrisburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill says it is working with Harrisburg ‘amicably’ to review softball incident, but neither school will say what happened or why it is being reviewed

Camp Hill athletic director Jake June told PennLive Sunday his school’s administration was working with Harrisburg athletic director Calvin Everett to resolve an incident that took place Thursday between the schools’ softball teams. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But neither June...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anita, PA
York, PA
Entertainment
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Juneteenth Celebration and Parade Announced

An afternoon of activities and entertainment celebrating African American history and culture will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The events include a parade beginning on the Gettysburg Square at 12:00 p.m. and an afternoon of activities at the Gettysburg Recreation Park from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Indigenous Glow/...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual Chicken BBQ held at Long’s Park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s called the world’s largest chicken barbeque fundraiser. There was a constant flow of traffic in the drive-thru lanes at Long’s Park in the city of Lancaster, on Saturday, May 21. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Mel’s Car Shows kicks off 2022 summer season

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Melanie Henry, is a car enthusiast who has used her pastime to give back to her community through her car shows, her platform as Ms. Motorama, and more. Over the past 10-years, Henry estimates that she has helped raise over $100,000 for local charities...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Three Central Pennsylvanians charged in Jan 6. Capitol Riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Central Pennsylvania residents are facing charges for their alleged roles in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Authorities have charged three men from the region -- Brian Korte of York Haven, Lynnwood Nester of Dillsburg and Michael Pomeroy of Harrisburg. According to the criminal...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haystack#Good Day Pa
abc27.com

Echo Taps ceremony held at Ft. Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery brings people together from around the region. Military families and members of the public gathered for the Echo Taps ceremony as part of the country’s observance of armed forces day. It featured the traditional...
GAP, PA
WGAL

3 shot in York Saturday night

Police say that three men were shot on the 300 block of Market Street in York around 6 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the victims were all in their 30s. Witnesses told News 8 about six men were outside of a building, when an SUV pulled out from a nearby alley.
YORK, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Always Patsy Cline at Totem Pole Playhouse

May 27th will feature the first showing of Always…Patsy Cline at the Totem Pole Playhouse. The play will run until June 12, 2022. Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley – based on a true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, who befriended the singer in 1961, and continued a correspondence with the star until Cline’s tragic death in a plane crash in 1963.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
lebtown.com

Pets of the Week: Panda, Marsi & Charlie

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week, we have a trio to share: Panda, Marsi, and Charlie!. Panda is a white miniature Australian shepherd. He is 7 years old and is the leader of the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Governor and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman was discharged from the hospital after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman released a statement following being released from the hospital on Sunday, May 22. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Eastern Lebanon High School student creates billboard

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An Eastern Lebanon High School Studnet is asking drivers to put their phones down. Senior Lucy Bickel designed the winning billboard in the “No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard design contest.”. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox!...
LEBANON, PA
fcfreepress

Day Trip Destination: Lake Tobias

It is nice to get away for a day trip and spend time with the family. As a father of two young children, we are always looking for different things to do together on the weekend. Over the next several weeks, we will be highlighting various attractions that are near Franklin County.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Patches (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
wdac.com

Lancaster County Accident Between Car/Horse Drawn Wagon

LEOLA – A weekend collision in Lancaster County between a vehicle and a horse drawn wagon has injured three people. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. An investigation showed that a westbound car struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After impact, the car continued westbound into an adjacent field along with the horse and wagon. The car driver, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries. The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter, Edna, both of New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were rushed to Lancaster General with traumatic injuries. The horse was deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy