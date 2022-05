The HWL Fiber to the Home Project was the topic presented to the Hope Civitan Club by guest speakers Steve Wilson (left) and Jeff Campbell Tuesday, May 10. Campbell, HWL director of information services, and Wilson, broadband services supervisor, presented a powerpoint overview of the project and answered many questions posed by the Civitans and guests. Attendees at the meeting were also given a flier, describing the project as “coming soon to your area, affordable lightning-fast fiber internet service.” For more information or to indicate interest in the project, go to https://broadband.hope-wl.com or to Facebook: Hope Water & Light.

HOPE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO