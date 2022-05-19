ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUPATALK: Monday featured a night to remember

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

With the glow of Monday’s Night of Scholars and Champions still fresh, I wanted to express my appreciation for some unsung heroes that made this event — and those in previous years — so special.

Our ad manager Jamie Ukenholz did an incredible job of spearheading preparation for the night and all its details — a role she has played to some major extent since it began.

This is a tremendous undertaking, involving everything from table settings to printed programs, as well as securing the venue and the caterer, organizing the presentation, getting the trophies produced and so on and so on.

I know she had lot of great people helping her — and I’m grateful for each of them.

Jamie also worked very hard to make sure every student was notified, keeping a tight eye on which athletes had RSVP’d or who said they couldn’t be there.

Unfortunately, despite her very caring efforts, there were a couple of athletes that didn’t get their invitations, something for which she and I feel very badly about.

I want to make the point now that next year if an athlete is named Athlete of the Year, they and their parents or escorts of choice are invited whether or not an official invitation arrives. Just show up at the door, where there is a list of all the athletes and you’ll be admitted.

When trying to establish a link with 70 different students, on top of all the hundred other tasks demanding time for such a major endeavor, not everything might go perfect. I know Jamie made a gigantic effort in everything. As it was, 64 of the 70 involved students were present.

Next year, if I’m still involved, I want to do more my part of helping out.

Three other work colleagues also have been absolute heroes in helping behind the scenes the past several years — Christie Summers, Jennifer Curry and Sarah Kiselak-Warren.

These wonderful young women not only give up a night of free time to help run the event, but spend many hours in set up and other needed tasks.

I can’t express adequately my appreciation for all four of these ladies, not only for what they do to make such a wonderful night as last Monday possible, but for their work in making the paper operation the best it can be during the past few years of transition and challenges.

In addition, the editorial staff of editor Kim Archer, reporter Daisy Creager and photographer Andy Dossett combine their outstanding talents to try to cover the most important and interesting stories of the community and to produce a strong community paper.

As for me, I just keep trying — my mom used to say I was very trying — to do something worthy of our audience, as long as I have the opportunity. Sometime in the not-too-distant future, I’m certain my time to contribute, at least on a full-time basis, will end.

But, I’ll do the best I can until then, and to try to keep improving as a reporter, a writer and a person.

Along with those I’ve already mentioned, thanks so much to all those who played such a magnificent role in Monday’s program, including our emcee and other announcer, the judges for the Students of the Month/Year, the family members and friends of our employees that lent a hand as well as others.

I’m so grateful we have so many great sponsors for the night, led by Patriot Auto (Tatton Manning), Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, DSR, Tri-County Tech, Phillips 66 and so many, many others. A complete list can be found in this month’s Bartlesville Magazine, which also features the program and student bios for last Monday night.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: TUPATALK: Monday featured a night to remember

IN THIS ARTICLE
