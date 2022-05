MECOSTA COUNTY — The case of a fatal mad cow-like disease at a Mecosta County farm is not out of the ordinary. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the infected deer was on a cervid farm in an enclosed space. MDARD did not release the name of the farm. No wild deer have tested positive for the disease in Mecosta County.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO