Miami Heat fans were given the bad news at the start of the second half that star Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to knee inflammation. The Miami Heat looked like they were the favorites to take Game 3 after a dominant first-half performance that gave them a 62-47 lead over the Boston Celtics. But then, once the second half began, there was one huge absence on the court — star Jimmy Butler.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO