VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has always worked towards selling more chicken and this year we are proud to make the announcement that our chicken is getting even bigger! Many barbecue veterans will notice the chips just don’t fit into the container like they have in the past. Poultry Days increased the size of the chicken 2 ounces several years ago and will increase another 2 ounces this year. At this rate the next announcement might have to be bigger containers.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO