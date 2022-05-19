Your guide to the Oregon 5A girls track and field championships: Favorite, contenders, darkhorse for every event

By René Ferrán

The OSAA track and field state championships take place this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene. Here’s an event-by-event look at the 5A girls meet.

Isabel Swain (North Salem) p hoto by Taylor Balkom

Earlier: Boys track preview | Girls track preview

—

100

Favorite: Jordan Koskondy, Jr., North Salem

Contenders: Mariana Lomonaco, Sr., Crescent Valley; Kensey Gault, So., Ridgeview; Isabel Tapley, Sr., Hillsboro; Alice Davidson, So., Scappoose

Darkhorse: Jasmine McIntosh, So., La Salle Prep

The Mid-Willamette district meet was a wild ride between the prelims, in which Corvallis senior Sydney Soskis ran a 5A-leading 12.51, and the final, in which she finished third and failed to qualify for state. With several other of the top sprinters also not in the field, that opens things up for MWC district champion Koskondy.

200

Favorite: Breanna Raven, Jr., Thurston

Contenders: Sydney Soskis, Sr., Corvallis; Tori Houg, Sr., Willamette; Kelsey Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton; Jasmine McIntosh, So., La Salle Prep

Darkhorse: Keia Morris, Sr., North Bend

Soskis was runner-up at last spring’s culminating-week 5A state meet, but no one in the field has run within a second of Raven’s blazing 25.17 she ran in winning the Midwestern district title last week — the fourth time she’s broken 26 seconds this season.

400

Favorite: Ava McKee, Sr., Crescent Valley

Contenders: Hannah Hayduk, Sr., St. Helens; Natalia Crass, Fr., Crook County; Peyton Lennox, So., Scappoose; Ariana Barney, So., Putnam

Darkhorse: Isabella Drelling, Sr., Willamette

McKee took over the state lead in the event with her victory at the Mid-Willamette district meet, and with the next two fastest in the rankings not in the field, she is more than 1½ seconds faster than her nearest rival.

800

Favorite: Ava McKee, Sr., Crescent Valley

Contenders: Hailey Blaine, So., West Albany; Ellie Quintana, Sr., Crescent Valley; Marley Lamb, Jr., Dallas; Lindsay Siebert, So., Crater

Darkhorse: Kate Middleton, So., Corvallis

If you see a definite theme in this list, there’s good reason — five of the top six times in the state came out of the Mid-Willamette district meet, with McKee edging Blaine by 14-hundredths of a second for the title.

1,500

Favorite: Emily Wisniewski, Fr., Crescent Valley

Contenders: Haley Blaine, So., West Albany; Isabel Swain, Sr., North Salem; Ellie Quintana, Sr., Crescent Valley; Grace Yaconelli, Sr., Ashland

Darkhorse: Grace Flowerday, Fr., Putnam

Blaine edged Wisniewski by 0.56 of a second at last week’s Mid-Willamette district meet, but Wisniewski is one of the top young distance runners in the state, and my gut says she avenges that defeat in front of a roaring Hayward Field homestretch.

3,000

Favorite: Emily Wisniewski, Fr., Crescent Valley

Contenders: Isabel Swain, Sr., North Salem; Grace Yaconelli, Sr., Ashland; Avery Nason, Jr., Corvallis; Artana Nice, So., North Eugene

Darkhorse: Madeline Nason, Sr., Corvallis

Wisniewski won the OSAA 5A cross country title in the fall and broke the 5A freshman record at the Jesuit Twilight Relays last month. She’ll now take aim at the state meet record 9:50.94 run by Summit’s Olivia Brooks in 2017 — Wisniewski is less than three seconds off that pace.

100 Hurdles

Favorite: Jordan Koskondy, Jr., North Salem

Contenders: Isabel Tapley, Sr., Hillsboro; Jillian Bremont, So., Redmond; Reilly Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton; Kensey Gault, So., Ridgeview

Darkhorse: Sophie Bliss, Sr., Central

Gault won last spring’s culminating-week title but hasn’t run sub-16 this season. Koskondy has a half-second lead over her nearest competition — although she and Tapley have yet to go head-to-head in a race this spring.

300 Hurdles

Favorite: Jordan Koskondy, Jr., North Salem

Contenders: Isabel Tapley, Sr., Hillsboro; Sophie Bliss, Sr., Central; Reilly Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton; Jillian Bremont, So., Redmond

Darkhorse: Jackie Bier, So., North Salem

Koskondy, an aspiring heptathlete, didn’t pick up the low hurdles until this spring, and now, she comes to Hayward Field having run a state-leading 45.30 in winning the Mid-Willamette district title last week — a full second faster than anyone else in the field.

4x100

Favorite: Thurston

Contenders: The Dalles, Corvallis, Silverton, North Salem

Darkhorse: Crook County

With Raven, who has run 12.68 this spring, serving as the anchor, the Colts have run nearly a second faster than any other team in the field.

4x400

Favorite: Crescent Valley

Contenders: Scappoose, The Dalles, West Albany, Crook County

Darkhorse: Putnam

The Raiders are the only team to have run sub-4:10 this spring and with Quintana and McKee running the final two legs, they have two of the top middle-distance runners in the state ready to close the deal.

Shot Put

Favorite: Ofeina Pulotu, Jr., Parkrose

Contenders: Jordan Koskondy, Jr., North Salem; Bailey Tovey, So., Thurston; Teagen Cornell, Fr., Lebanon; Taryn Cornell, Fr., Lebanon

Darkhorse: Josie Kasberger, Sr., Crook County

Pulotu won last season’s culminating-week state title and has gone 41-4 this spring. Koskondy was the only girl to throw more than 40 feet at any of last week’s district meets. No one else has thrown farther than 36 feet this season.

Discus

Favorite: Grace Brooks, Sr., Crook County

Contenders: Sierra Noss, Sr., Crescent Valley; Ana Avila, Jr., Eagle Point; Kylie Rankins, Jr., Springfield; Ofeina Pulotu, Jr., Parkrose

Darkhorse: Raleigh Whipp, Sr., Churchill

Brooks enters the meet as the top seed and the only 5A girl to have broken 120 feet this spring. Don’t count out Pulotu in her bid to double this weekend — she went 117-1 in finishing third at state last year, although she hasn’t approached that distance this season.

Javelin

Favorite: Kylie Fox, Fr., Wilsonville

Contenders: Madelynn Straus, Sr., Dallas; Zoeiw Nunes, Fr., Ridgeview; Megan Earl, So., Scappoose; Josie Kasberger, Sr., Crook County

Darkhorse: Leah Twede, Sr., Silverton

Fox and Straus moved to the top of the 5A rankings in mid-March, and while Straus hasn’t come close to approaching the 136-4 she threw at the Dragon Ice Breaker, Fox has been consistently in the 120-130 range all spring.

High Jump

Favorite: Clara Bennett, Jr., Crater

Contenders: Flannery Lundgren, So., Ashland; Jayden Gustaveson, Sr., Redmond; Jamie Gau, Sr., Pendleton; Martha Schaffarzik, Jr., Parkrose

Darkhorse: Morgan Casley, Sr., Thurston

Bennett broke a logjam atop the 5A leaderboard when she became the first to clear 5-4 in winning the Midwestern district title last weekend.

Pole Vault

Favorite: Madeline Obuchowski, Jr., La Salle Prep

Contenders: Emma Gall, Jr., La Salle Prep; Rhys Allen, Jr., Willamette; Erin Bechtold, Sr., Crater; Abby Woodruff, So., North Bend

Darkhorse: Kelsey Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton

Obuchowski and Gall finished 1-2 at the Northwest Oregon district meet last week, and they very easily could do the same this weekend. Allen is the only other vaulter to have gone 10-9 or higher this spring.

Long Jump

Favorite: Breanna Raven, Jr., Thurston

Contenders: Zoe Dunn, Jr., The Dalles; Caroline De la motte, So., Wilsonville; Reilly Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton; Morgan Casley, Sr., Thurston

Darkhorse: Sydney Soskis, Sr., Corvallis

Raven has been consistently in the high 17s and low 18s this spring, distances no one else in the field has hit. Dunn went a personal-best 17-8 in winning the Intermountain district title and could pull the upset if Raven falters.

Triple Jump

Favorite: Breanna Raven, Jr., Thurston

Contenders: Reilly Lovercheck, Sr., Pendleton; Zoe Dunn, Jr., The Dalles; Jonette Singh, Jr., Hillsboro; Caroline de la motte, So., Wilsonville

Darkhorse: Alexi Morgan, Jr., Springfield

If form holds, this could be a three-horse race between the state leader (Raven) and two other 37-foot jumpers in Lovercheck and Dunn. All three will carry heavy loads over the course of two days, so it could come down to whose legs carry the burden best.

Team

Favorite: Crescent Valley

Contenders: Corvallis, North Salem, Thurston, Wilsonville

Darkhorse: Pendleton

From 400 meters up, the Raiders have the potential to win five titles and score 50-60 points minimum. That could be enough to win what should be a close title race between the three Mid-Willamette powers and hometown favorite Thurston.

—

—