Gianna Valladares celebrates her 25th birthday with her friends at Casa de Colores in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico March 2, 2021. Borderless is proud to share that we’ve been nominated for three Peter Lisagor Awards for journalism! Established in 1977 by the Chicago Headline Club, the Lisagor Awards recognizes outstanding coverage from publications based in Illinois. Our stories from 2021 are finalists across three categories: Best Illustration, Best Investigative or In-depth Reporting, and Best Reporting on Race and Diversity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO