LAS VEGAS (AP) — State and national advocacy groups say 83 children remain missing in Nevada, 25 more than last year at this time. Officials with the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers say a majority of the children reported missing to law enforcement in Nevada each year are from Las Vegas and many are considered endangered or abducted. Nevada Child Seekers works on about 500 cases per year and reports a 90% success rate in finding children. The agency avoids the term runaway on its missing children posters because it leads to the public paying less attention to those children.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO