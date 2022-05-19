ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Graffiti in restroom at Brother Martin leads to increased police presence on campus

By Romni Dijohn
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin is investigating what it called a "school safety issue", after leaders were made aware of anonymous graffiti in a restroom stall. WDSU obtained a letter the school sent to parents, that said the graffiti threatened the safety of the school. Brother Martin said...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 4

