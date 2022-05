The red fox is native to the D.C. area and is common in large parks and even some backyards. It was an audacious crime in the heart of the nation’s capital that garnered news coverage from outlets across the world: A stealthy red fox — a wild animal native to the D.C. region — managed to break into the heavily fortified flamingo habitat at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, slaughtering 25 of the exotic pink birds. Now, zoo officials say they’ve caught and killed the culprit. Maybe. Or maybe it was another fox, innocent, but in the wrong place at the wrong time.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO