Brevard County, FL

Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat washes ashore in Brevard County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Coast Guard officials said they were searching for 68-year-old Dale Hossfield of Vero Beach. (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing Vero Beach man after his fishing boat washed ashore near Melbourne Beach on Wednesday night.

Officials said they were searching for 68-year-old Dale Hossfield of Vero Beach.

The Coast Guard said that Hossfield left from Fort Pierce Inlet around 2 p.m. Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

The search for Hossfield began after Coast Guard Sector Miami received reports that a 29-foot boat had washed ashore with the engines still running on Melbourne Beach.

See map of area below:

Units with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and U.S. Coast Guard are involved in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact USCG Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.

