Sartell, MN

Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 15 and County Road 1

By Jennifer Lewerenz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 15 at County Road...

CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old woman was the only other passenger listed, though the state patrol gave no information about her condition. The patrol described the crash as fatal. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN
Stearns County Service Center Drive-Thru Reopens

(KNSI) — One week after the drive-thru at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park closed due to flooding, everything is back open. Officials say the water has receded, so the drive-thru is back open for business. The Stearns County Service Center is located at 3301 County Road...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Seriously Injured After 3-Story Fall At Fruen Mill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
86-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Rollover in Morrison County

A 86-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after getting trapped in a creek under his side-by-side vehicle in Morrison County. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jerome Micholski was driving his side-by-side through his pasture on a property seven miles south of Hillman in Lakin Township. At approximately 2:58 PM, the vehicle slid into a creek on his property and rolled over.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Sauk Rapids Looking To Approve Road Project, Fix Leaking Gas Tank

(KNSI) — The Sauk Rapids City Council will have two major public works items before it at Monday’s meeting. The first is planned. Administrator Ross Olson is asking the body to approve advertising for bids to resurface Industrial Boulevard between 10th Avenue Northeast and Golden Spike Road. Olson...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Teen injured after three-story fall at Fruen Mill in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen was hurt overnight after falling three stories at the old Fruen Mill in Minneapolis. Firefighters were called out for the rescue operation shortly after 3 a.m. at the mill along Thomas Avenue North. At the mill, firefighters found an 18-year-old woman who had fallen about 20 feet. The teen was conscious and breathing but seriously hurt, firefighters say.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Body of missing University of Minnesota engineering student Austin Retterath, 19, is found in Mississippi River after 12-day search

Austin Retterath was reported missing by the University of Minnesota Police Department on May 8 Investigators said that there was no indication that any foul play had gone into Retterath's deathRetterath was last seen alive on May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man found dead in the river.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Baxter Police Release New Updates on Missing Baxter Woman Jessie Eue

A 53-year-old Baxter woman has gone missing, and the Baxter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Jessie Eue was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night. Law enforcement believes she walked away from her residence just off Golf Course Dr. where she resides with her mother.
BAXTER, MN
Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
VIDEO: Hudson hit hard by hail storm

It was about 4:15 p.m. when the hail started falling just across the river from Hudson on May 19. I was on my way home, when my usually smooth commute turned loud. In the past, I've parked outside local ball fields with a small fear that a fly ball might land square on my windshield, shattering it.
HUDSON, WI
Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN

