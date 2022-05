NEW YORK (AP) — Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train asked for the public's help Monday. “We need all eyes on this,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter. She posted two surveillance camera photographs of the unidentified suspect, a burly man dressed in a hoodie on a hot day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO