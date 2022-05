Relax during the day and party at night at this newly reopened rooftop pool bar on Capitol Hill. Hotel guests and locals alike can cool off in the pool ringed by private sun decks and cabanas. In the evenings, things get fired up between the DJs and flame tables. The lounge offers full food and beverage service including beachy cocktails (cue the piña coladas) in the $8 to $13 range, and eats like chips and guac’ or crabcakes. Deck 11 is open daily and is free for hotel guests, while day passes are $40 per person.

