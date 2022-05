Pepsi is launching Pepsi-flavored pepperoni pizza in the pizza capital of the United States — New York City — but that’s not the only place you can score a slice. The soda company and the Culinary Institute of America came together to create an innovation that you might not have thought you’d ever need to try, but now that Pepsi-flavored pizza exists, how can you not try it? The free Pepsi-Roni pizza taste test kicks off in Manhattan on May 20. Here’s how to get the Pepsi-flavored pizza, and if you’re not in New York, check out how to cop a free Pepsi and discounted slice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO