MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will take an indefinite leave for health issues. Hutchinson announced earlier this year he would not be seeking another term in office after a drunken-driving crash conviction late last year. He crashed his county-owned SUV on I-94 after attending a state sheriff’s association meeting in Alexandria.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO