Miami County, IN

Woman sentenced to 48 years for luring man to his death in Miami County woods

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

PERU, Ind. – A woman who lured a man to his death in a state forest learned her punishment.

A judge sentenced 21-year-old Brittany Morris to 48 years in prison, with two years suspended to probation during a hearing Wednesday, according to the Kokomo Tribune .

A jury found Morris guilty on felony charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery. She was also convicted on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Morris was 17 at the time of the crime but was tried as an adult.

According to court documents, Morris, with the help of Ethan Cain and Joshua Kean, plotted to rob 22-year-old Drake Smith in May 2018. They planned to steal money, drugs, beer and a Bluetooth speaker.

Morris helped lure Smith into a wooded area for what he thought was a night of partying. Instead, Cain and Kean beat him to death with a pipe and dumped his body along the Okie Pinokie Trail. Smith pleaded for his life and told the others to take whatever they wanted, according to court documents.

Mushroom hunters found his body hours after it happened.

Morris, Cain, Kean and a fourth person went to Muncie the next day to spend the money they’d stolen from Smith, investigators said. Cain and Kean eventually fled to California, where investigators found them at campground about a week after Smith’s slaying.

Cain pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 55 years as part of a plea agreement. Kean’s case is still pending, according to court records. His trial is scheduled for September.

