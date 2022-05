Three people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing assault and robbery investigation that occurred in the village of Newark on May 12. According to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Drechsler, 18, of Newark, Thomas Eaves, 18, of Geneva, and two juveniles- one from Rochester- and another from Canandaigua, worked together to assault and rob a juvenile.

NEWARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO