Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath high school students bring home medals from State VASE Competition

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (May 19, 2022) Three students recently won medals for their art at the High School Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE). Congratulations to Hannah Herrera...

High school softball playoff scoreboard: Regional semifinals

The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the regional semifinal round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared. CLASS 6A. Region I. Marcus vs. Keller Timber Creek. Game 1: Marcus 6, Timber Creek 1. Game 2:...
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident. A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.  Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.  The damage is estimated in...
FRISCO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall resident releases first children’s book in Pigeon Pals series, ‘Pogo’s Journey for Joy’

ROCKWALL, TX (May 19, 2022) Move over Elf on the Shelf, Santa’s got some new helpers this year in the form of Santa’s Pigeon Pals. Written by local Rockwall resident, Mary Bierds, the first book in the Pigeon Pals series, Pogo’s Journey for Joy, follows the adventures of a pigeon pal who has lost his Christmas spirit. Join his friends as they travel around the United States visiting locations in Texas (of course), Florida and even Hawaii to show their friend Pogo how important their jobs are and the significance of the naughty and nice list.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

State Fair of Texas unveils commemorative theme art, ‘Taste of Texas’

DALLAS, TX (May 18, 2022) For 136 years, food has been a focal point of the annual State Fair of Texas exposition. When you ask folks what their favorite part of the State Fair is, without skipping a beat, many will answer FOOD. As an event that blends more than 2 million people from all walks of life, our wide variety of food represents just that. Get your tastebuds ready now – opening September 30, the 2022 State Fair themed “TASTE OF TEXAS” is brewing to be one to remember.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to unveil butterfly art sculptures this weekend

Rockwall, Texas – May 17, 2022 – As the City of Rockwall prepares for the unveiling of the Butterfly Art sculptures this Saturday, May 21, there is one special group to thank for making the project happen. To kick off the project, the first sculpture was painted by local artist and retired art teacher, Susan Guzman, along with help from other artists, Lynne Milner and Cindy Mosby. Then, did you know that the rest of the butterflies were carefully hand painted by student artists from Rockwall ISD high schools?! It’s true.
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Sheriff’s Posse awards scholarships

ROCKWALL, TX (May 16, 2022) The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Posse is proud to announce its 2022 scholarship recipients, Addie Stevens and Lance Carter. Addie will be attending Texas Tech University majoring in Animal Science and riding for the Texas Tech Equestrian Team. She aspires to earn her Bachelors Degree and then a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine with equine specialization. She aspires to one day own her own equine veterinarian practice.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
