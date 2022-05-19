ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA Davidson Maintains Buy Rating for Lowe's Companies: Here's What You Need To Know

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Lowe's Companies LOW and lower its price target from $292.00 to $240.00. Shares of Lowe's Companies are trading up 2.77% over the last 24 hours, at $188.91 per share. A move to $240.00 would account for a 27.04% increase...

