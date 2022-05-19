DA Davidson Maintains Buy Rating for Lowe's Companies: Here's What You Need To Know

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Oscar Health's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until July 11, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carpenter v. Oscar Health, Inc., No. 22-cv-03885 (S.D.N.Y.). Filed on May 12, 2022, the Oscar Health class action lawsuit charges Oscar Health, certain of its top executive officers and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. A similar lawsuit, Chehebar v. Oscar Health, Inc., No. 22-cv-04103, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.
