ROCKWALL, TX (May 19, 2022) Move over Elf on the Shelf, Santa’s got some new helpers this year in the form of Santa’s Pigeon Pals. Written by local Rockwall resident, Mary Bierds, the first book in the Pigeon Pals series, Pogo’s Journey for Joy, follows the adventures of a pigeon pal who has lost his Christmas spirit. Join his friends as they travel around the United States visiting locations in Texas (of course), Florida and even Hawaii to show their friend Pogo how important their jobs are and the significance of the naughty and nice list.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO