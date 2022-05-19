Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school recovering, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities were quick to respond after a student was run over by a truck at the Webb Middle School in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 8 the incident happened just before 5 p.m. when the student was hit by a parent picking up another student at the school.

Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Barfield-Craig and Principal Frank Diaz were there to help “within seconds.” Deputies said the student, Brianna, broke multiple bones in her body.

“Thankfully, Deputy Barfield-Craig and Principal Diaz were there to help,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet .

Both the principal and the deputy visited Brianna at St. Joseph’s Hospital Main where she was given some “#teamHCSO swag,” stuffed animals, and get-well cards from peers at school.

Deputies told WFLA the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.

“We hope this is a reminder to all drivers to pay attention and drive with caution, especially in school zones.”

