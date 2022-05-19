ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school recovering, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities were quick to respond after a student was run over by a truck at the Webb Middle School in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 8 the incident happened just before 5 p.m. when the student was hit by a parent picking up another student at the school.

Texas toddler orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers with mom’s phone, leaves $16 tip
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEflx_0fjeLde100
    Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTecP_0fjeLde100
    Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIngM_0fjeLde100
    Student run over by truck at Tampa middle school (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Barfield-Craig and Principal Frank Diaz were there to help “within seconds.” Deputies said the student, Brianna, broke multiple bones in her body.

“Thankfully, Deputy Barfield-Craig and Principal Diaz were there to help,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet .

Both the principal and the deputy visited Brianna at St. Joseph’s Hospital Main where she was given some “#teamHCSO swag,” stuffed animals, and get-well cards from peers at school.

Deputies told WFLA the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.

“We hope this is a reminder to all drivers to pay attention and drive with caution, especially in school zones.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Unfounded shooting incident leads shoppers to run for cover at Brandon Mall

BRANDON, Fla. - Frightened shoppers darted through the Brandon Mall and storefronts rushed to close their security gates after a man causing a commotion led some to believe shots had been fired inside the shopping center on Saturday night. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man jumped...
BRANDON, FL
Action News Jax

Florida deputies seek man who stole $30K in jewelry from store in mall

BRANDON, Fla. — Authorities in west-central Florida are looking for a man they said stole $30,000 worth of jewelry from a store in a suburban Tampa mall. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole 10 gold necklaces and a gold ring from a display cabinet inside a Zales retail jewelry store at the Westfield Brandon Mall in suburban Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 1 dead, 1 arrested following crash in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Troopers have arrested a Georgia man after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Wesley Chapel Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Erik Enrique Zheng-Sam, 27, was traveling north on Wesley Chapel Blvd., approaching Hyde Park Blvd., shortly before 2:30 a.m. when he struck a 31-year-old Land O’Lakes man who was walking in the northbound lane of Wesley Chapel Blvd.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Webb Middle School#News Channel 8#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Man was shot repeatedly before body was found in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Hillsborough County. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Pinehurst Drive near Briar Grove Circle. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says multiple shots were fired, striking the man's upper body. Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the homicide and figure out who killed the man.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy