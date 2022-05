OVERVIEW: 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID-19; 10% of North Koreans Fallen Ill; Masks Recommended in Areas of High Risk. CDC is expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older. CDC now recommends that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and, tragically, over 180 have died. (CDC media statement)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO