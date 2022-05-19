CBJ Assembly Finance Committee leaves mill rate unchanged

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Finance Committee left the mill rate unchanged at 10.56 during their meeting on Wednesday at City Hall. The mission of the committee was to approve the city's next budget and included a summary update from City Finance Director Jeff...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An item within the state's budget package is funding for school bond debt reimbursement, and whether the funding comes through or not, it could leave the city's budget either $8 million up or down. On the issue of school bond debt reimbursement that may be coming...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Representative Andi Story spoke on Action Line regarding her vote on the PFD amount. The Legislature had failed to access the constitutional budget reserve, which would have provided $650 to the $3200 dollar figure. The vote failed 29-11, Representative Story said she wanted to address...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a press conference on Thursday, where he spelled out no need for a special session - and gave a semblance of hope to the City and Borough of Juneau in its quest for school bond debt reimbursement. A major part of the...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau held a webinar Thursday about a proposed new city hall in downtown. The CBJ is considering a ballot proposition to construct the new building at 450 Whittier Street. CBJ staff has been seeking public input on conceptual drawings, renderings, and cost estimates.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Noah Lager from the Off-Road Association talked to KINY about the first off-road development park in Juneau and what it would entail. "This proposal is based on work started years ago, that was reenergized in 2009 when the ORV riding areas were identified as a park system gap in the Parks and Rec master plan. And then in 2020 a Parks and Rec survey found offroad vehicle access was the top-rated request. Back in 2012, voters approved a 3% temporary sales tax for the development of an ORV park, which resulted in about $250,000 which still exists for use today. So, then in the fall of 2020, Michelle with CBJ Parks and Rec got together a working group that included the Juneau Off-Road Association, Juneau Douglas Motorcross Association and Southeast Jeep club with the goal to identify ORV riding sites," Lager explained how the process to create an off-road park in Juneau began.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a community picnic to honor graduates of all ages. Jenny Brown organized the event on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm. "It's the end of school event for the kids. Preschool, toddlers, K through 12. It's part of...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Jualpa Mining Camp, also known as the Last Chance Basin Camp, is a former gold mining camp, now known as the Last Chance Mining Museum. Its main building began operation as the Last Chance Mining Museum managed by Gary Jilette and Renee Hughes in 1997, as part of the Gastineau Historical Society.
JDHS senior Annika Schwartz and freshman Pacific Ricke compete in the girls 3200-meter run on Friday, during the Region V track and field meet at Esther Shea Field in Ketchikan. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls and the Thunder...
Thunder Mountain High School seniors Ezra Elisoff and Kyle Abbott at the recent Native Youth Olympics at Anchorage's Alaska Airlines Center in April. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Youth athletes from Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé and Thunder Mountain High School competed well at the Native Youth Olympic Games in Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center recently. The first time since 2019 the games were held in-person.
Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Callan Smith and coach Gary Lehnhart embrace during the Crimson Bears boys soccer Senior Day at Adair Kennedy Field, Sunday. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Having already clinched the Southeast Conference title and first bid to state, the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at...
The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons boys soccer team will honor their seniors, Saturday, before their 7 p.m. game against Ketchikan at Falcons Stadium. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons boys soccer team will honor their senior players, Saturday, before their 7 p.m. match against Ketchikan on the Falcons Stadium pitch.
The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team (shown against TMHS) swept a three-game series at Petersburg. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team outscored the Petersburg Vikings 31-2 in a Friday doubleheader at Petersburg. JDHS opened the twin...
The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears boys soccer team will honor their seniors, Sunday, at 3 p.m. on Adair Kennedy Field. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears boys soccer team will honor their senior players, Sunday, at 3 p.m. on Adair Kennedy Field before their game against Ketchikan.
Comments / 0