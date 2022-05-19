Sussex Academy soccer shuts out Laurel 7-0

Quarterfinal Saturday was all about semifinal Tuesday at Champions Stadium, as Cape easily dispatched the Charter Force 19-4 to earn a matchup with Tower Hill at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, at Delaware State University. Sussex Academy, a 15-5 winner over Wilmington Friends, will face Tatnall in the 7 p.m....
The Cape boys’ lacrosse team closed out the regular season with back-to-back dominating wins, beating visiting Sanford 18-10 May 19 and Sussex Academy 25-4 May 20, which also secured the Henlopen Conference Championship trophy. The Warriors and Seahawks combined for a record of 25-5. Cape finished the regular season...
Harper G. Jarvis “Harp,” 28, of Dagsboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Harper was born June 30, 1993, in Lewes, son of Harry G. Jarvis and Tina M. (Smith) Jarvis. If anyone wanted to know any sports statistics (or if you...
Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Tracey Dianne Walls, 54, of Georgetown passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tracey was a devoted mother to Jordan, daughter to Roger and Bonnie Perry, and bonus mom to Ashlyn Freeman and Travis Paugh. Tracey worked in the home health care business, the plumbing industry, the banking industry, and for...
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare recently announced the following recipients of Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing Scholarships: Marty Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, all of Lewes; Marissa Pommerenk of Harbeson; and Madison Tuttle of Rehoboth Beach. Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, senior...
This past weekend’s stiflingly hot and humid weather included hazy mornings, especially over local waterways. Paul Chaney captured the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse peeking through the fog at Cape Henlopen State Park.
John C. Flynn "Jack," 91, of Lewes, and formerly of Havertown, Pa., passed away at home with his loved ones by his side Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born July 28, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Martin and Mary Flynn. Mr. Flynn was a proud veteran,...
Cape Henlopen Senior Center held its 13th annual wellness and information health fair during a May 12 open house from 9 a.m. to noon at its Christian Street location in Rehoboth Beach. Beebe Healthcare offered several screenings and tests, including blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, body mass index and glucose....
Lewes Pack 1 Cub Scout Lions recently pitched in to help prepare the Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden for the season. They planted potatoes, sweet peppers, rosemary and lots of flowers that attract butterflies. Special thanks go to Nancy Phillips for helping Cub Scouts leader Holly Snyder organize...
Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
The Sussex Gardeners recently led a workshop at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library to help youngsters create flower arrangements for Mothers’ Day gifts. The program began with a librarian reading aloud from a pop-up book on flowers. Garden club members then provided the children with all the materials they needed to design their own floral creations to bring home for Mother’s Day.
Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
Addressing a few dozen folks at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said he hadn’t planned on doing a deep dive into the life of Commodore William H. Shock, but that changed when he came across an old photo from 1905 of Shock’s cottage on the Boardwalk.
The new pilot-scale shellfish hatchery on the University of Delaware's Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 25. As part of Delaware Sea Grant, the joint project with Delaware State University is the first step toward a Fisheries & Aquaculture Innovation Center for Delaware. The hatchery will provide oyster larvae and seed for Delaware oyster farmers in Delaware Bay and the Inland Bays.
If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
Howard “Hoppy” Jackson, 87, born in Crawford County, Pa., and formerly of Lewes, passed away from dementia Monday, May 16, 2022, at Great Oaks Nursing Home in Monroe, Ga. Howard served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and left honorably in 1965 as a Staff Sgt. E-5. He was later employed by the Honeywell Corporation as a computer technician.
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer different jewelry-making classes each Monday in June. Students will learn how to make a piece of jewelry from start to finish and wear their own creation out the door. Each three-hour class is designed for fun, success and safety. Mantra Cuff Bracelet Class is set...
Dinner & a Concert featuring Cruz Contreras, the founder of the hard-touring, award-winning band The Black Lillies, is putting that passion on pause to answer another: that of a solo artist. Contreras, a country/rock-leaning Americana artist who spent the past decade performing in venues large and small across the country,...
Former reporter Allison Levine is on a mission to save local journalism. In a time when newsrooms across the country are cutting staff or completely shutting down, Levine is working to find solutions to reinvigorate local news and information. “It’s a pretty tough situation right now,” said Levine during a...
