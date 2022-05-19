Jayson Tatum and Celtics look to even series in Game 2 vs. Heat I UNDISPUTED

Well this wasn't the Boston performance we saw in Game 1. But based on the team's postgame comments, it was a performance that was wholly expected by the members of the squad. The Celtics responded to a disappointing 118-107 opening night loss Tuesday with a resounding 127-102 pounding on Thursday. And despite surrendering an early advantage by beginning the affair on an 18-8 slide, Boston kicked its play into high gear to close out the first quarter and didn't look back.
DALLAS (AP) — The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks for a third time in the playoffs on Sunday because of violations of rules regarding their bench. The fine has doubled each time, with the latest at $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Golden State on Friday. Game 3 in Dallas was scheduled for Sunday night. None of the fines was from games in Dallas.
The NBA is known for being the most dramatic league in sports, and the most entertaining players are great performers. Like all the great reality stars, athletes tease each other with veiled subtweets, call each other out with not-so-veiled TV appearances, wear phenomenal outfits as they come and go to games, flop to appear hurt and draw fouls, then make fun of each other for doing so.
Jason Kidd is in rarified air. He's one of the few former NBA superstars who has transitioned into becoming a successful head coach. Kidd, who has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 11 years, attributes his success to the least memorable part of his playing days, when he was humbled by becoming a role player at the end of his career.
It looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard isn't packing it up for the NBA after all, as he has declined a chance to interview for the Los Angeles Lakers' vacant head coach job. Howard is reportedly opting to stay put in Ann Arbor at his alma mater to...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Before Tim Duncan became the face of the San Antonio Spurs, David "The Admiral" Robinson was. Nick Wright ranks The legendary Spurs center No. 23 on his Top 50 list. He averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over his 14-year career, laying the groundwork for the Spurs to become a dynasty. He won two NBA championships, an MVP award and was a 10-time All-NBA selection in his career.
Nick Wright is wondering where he went wrong after his Dallas Mavericks falls to an 0-3 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, despite 40 points from star player Luka Dončić. Nick tells the First Things First crew why he’s regretting underestimating Andrew Wiggins, and whether he believes the Mavs can battle back from 0-3.
It was supposed to be the happiest night of Kevon Looney's life. Projected to be a top-20 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft in New York, Looney sat alongside his family at one of the premier tables beneath the stage waiting for his name to be called. He waited. And...
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 25, James Harden. James Harden’s career highlights:. 2018...
