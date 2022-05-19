Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley say Suns should pay Deandre Ayton what he wants

Then there’s Deandre Ayton. The talented 23-year-old big man has averaged a double-double in each of his four NBA seasons – and someone Shaquille O’Neal said the Suns should give “what he wants” this summer. “Had a great year, just one of those nights,” said O’Neal as Ayton finished in Sunday’s Game 7 against Dallas with a career playoff-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting. “Phoenix had a great year, just one of those nights. This is a classy organization. This is a classy team. Can’t say bad things about them. They played hard. Again, even great players have one of those nights.”

Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

“Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well”

"Deandre had a great season, a really productive season. Across the board, when you look at what he did, he improved. That's a testament to him and the hard work. That's what you expect from a player of his caliber." #Suns GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton.

The Kings should trade pick No.4 to put another star next to De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis, the Spurs should make a run at Deandre Ayton, and the Magic need to take a page from the Charlotte Hornets' playbook.

“You’ve got to re-sign Ayton.”

“Give this kid what he wants.”

“That free agent signing is going to be huge or lack of.”

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith talk Deandre Ayton and future with #Suns

Suns GM says of Deandre Ayton "he's a big part of what we do"

'Give this kid what he wants': Shaquille O'Neal in favor of Phoenix #Suns keeping Deandre Ayton

Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones addresses all things Deandre Ayton

James Jones' full response when asked about Deandre Ayton's season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent:

"We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have." #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton's future with team.

James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton's future. They will address his free agency at the proper time.

"Deandre had a great season."

Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency?

"We'll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity"

Charles Barkley 'in shock' watching Dallas #Mavericks obliterate Phoenix #Suns in Game 7

O’Neal, and fellow TNT NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley discussed Ayton’s future with the Suns after the top overall seed was eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday’s Game 7 in Phoenix. “You’ve got to re-sign Ayton,” Barkley said. -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022

O’Neal said Ayton handled not getting a rookie max extension for five years, $172 million heading into the 2021-22 season “the right way.” The Suns and Ayton’s representatives failed to agree on any kind of rookie extension. “The kid did it the respectful way,” O’Neal said. “Me, I’m different. OK, you’re not going to play me? Alright, don’t worry about it. He didn’t complain. He made one statement about it and he played and he played his tail off. Played like a true big man. Give that kid what he wants. You’ve got other people signed for four (years), $270 (million), they don’t deserve it. Give this kid what he wants.” -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022

Jones told Burns & Gambo on Wednesday that he believes Deandre Ayton will be back with the Suns next season. “Deandre had an amazing season and he’s progressed every year and improved every year,” the GM said. “He’s been here and so he’s a big part of what we do. His future with us is something we will address at the proper time which is in the future. He’s a free agent and I’ve said all along, he’s about the same things we’re about which is winning. We’ll address it at the proper time.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / May 19, 2022