Seal Beach, CA

Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500...

