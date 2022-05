Like thousands of other Texas pioneers, Virginia native John B. Omohundro headed for the Lone Star State after the Civil War, in which he had served as a Confederate scout. He worked as a cook for the Sam Allen Ranch on Buffalo Bayou and as a cowboy on John Taylor’s Bexar County spread, spending about three years living in the state. After leading a cattle drive to Tennessee, Omohundro was dubbed “Texas Jack” by residents of the Volunteer State. The name stuck, making the Virginian a willing ambassador for the sprawling realm between the Red River and the Rio Grande through the rest of his short but thrilling Wild West life and career.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO